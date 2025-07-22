Eight terrorists killed in Kalat

Security forces have killed eight terrorists during two successive intelligence-based operations (IBOs) in Balochistan’s Kalat district, the military’s media wing said on Tuesday.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the first operation was launched on July 19, targeting a location suspected of harbouring terrorists linked to the group. “During the operation, four terrorists were successfully neutralized,” the ISPR stated.

Acting on intelligence gathered during the mission, a follow-up sanitization operation was carried out on July 21 in the surrounding areas. “Four more terrorists of Fitna al Hindustan were hunted down and sent to hell,” the ISPR added.

Security personnel also discovered and dismantled a terrorist hideout during the course of the operations. A large cache of weapons, ammunition, and explosives was recovered from the site.

“Security forces of Pakistan, in step with the nation, remain resolute in defeating all threats to the peace, stability, and progress of Balochistan,” the ISPR emphasized, reaffirming the military’s commitment to eradicating terrorism.