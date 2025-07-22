Govt to abolish protected category of power consumers

The government has decided to eliminate the category of protected electricity consumers by 2027, .

During a Public Accounts Committee meeting chaired by Junaid Akbar Khan, Secretary of the Power Division Dr. Fakhre Alam Irfan, revealed that the number of protected consumers, defined as those using up to 200 units of electricity per month, has risen from 11 million to 18 million, accounting for 58% of the country’s total electricity consumers.

These consumers currently receive subsidies ranging from 60% to 70%, the highest among all consumer categories.

The Power Division is gradually reducing electricity subsidies, with a goal to completely phase them out by 2027. Dr. Irfan noted that within the next one and a half years, the issue of subsidies for consumers using up to 200 units will be resolved.

The government is also addressing the issue of surplus electricity in the country. Two proposals are under consideration: providing surplus electricity to industries at discounted rates or supplying affordable electricity to new industries.