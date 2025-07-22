Punjab CM launches counter-narcotics force

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif on Tuesday formally launched Pakistan’s first provincial Counter Narcotics Force (CNF) in Punjab, marking a historic step in the fight against drug trafficking and abuse.

The initiative positions Punjab as the first province in the country to establish a specialized anti-narcotics force under the framework of the 5th Constitutional Amendment.

In a landmark move, the Punjab government has taken the lead in institutional reforms and administrative restructuring to combat the growing menace of drugs. Under the 18th Constitutional Amendment (2010), provinces were empowered to form specialized enforcement agencies, and Punjab has now operationalized this mandate with the formation of CNF.

Talking at the launch ceremony, CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif said that the establishment of CNF reflects the province’s commitment to safeguarding its youth and future generations from the devastating effects of drugs. She expressed pride and confidence in the CNF’s preparedness, especially after witnessing the impressive march past of the women personnel and inspecting the modern, tech-enabled operational vehicles and equipment.

The launch ceremony included a passing out parade where CNF officers and sepoys took an oath of duty and discipline. The CM officially handed over the flag to the newly formed force and met with its personnel. A general salute was presented by the CNF, and she received a detailed briefing from Brigadier Mazhar Iqbal, Director General of the Counter Narcotics Force.

According to the briefing, 866 positions have been filled in the first phase, and CNF units have been made operational across all divisions of Punjab. Dedicated CNF stations and regional directorates have been established in each division, while the second phase will see the expansion of the force to the district level.

The CNF officers and personnel have undergone 12 weeks of rigorous professional training at the Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) Academy in Rawalpindi, ensuring they are well-equipped to undertake swift, effective, and professional operations across the province.

This development adds to Punjab’s growing list of specialized forces, including the Wildlife Force, Environment Force, Forest Force, and PERA, all established under the vision of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif to strengthen law enforcement and environmental governance.

The CM that the establishment of CNF symbolizes hope, resilience, and a safer future for Punjab.

Separately, Maryam Nawaz Sharif has said that the Punjab government is striving to the utmost for prevention, treatment and imparting awareness about mental ailments.

In her message on World Brain Day, she said that a healthy mind is essential for positive thinking and constructive decision-making.

Highlighting the significance of the occasion, the CM remarked, “The human brain is an unparalleled creation of the Almighty, a marvel of complexity and capability. World Brain Day reminds us of the critical importance of recognizing, understanding, and addressing mental health challenges.”

She added that neglecting mental health is akin to disregarding life itself. Individuals suffering from mental health conditions not only endure personal pain but also face societal indifference and stigma.

Underscoring the need for a shift in perspective, she stressed, “It is imperative that we treat mental health with the same seriousness and care as physical health. Only then can we build a society that is truly healthy, inclusive, and compassionate.”

CM Maryam Nawaz said that the government is committed to improving mental healthcare facilities and promoting a culture of empathy, understanding, and psychological well-being across Punjab.