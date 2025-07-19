Saudi Arabia suspends 7 Umrah companies for housing violations

Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has suspended seven Umrah companies for serious violations of pilgrimage service regulations. These firms were caught arranging accommodation for pilgrims in unlicensed and substandard housing, violating promises made during the booking process.

According to official sources, these violations were discovered during routine inspections by regulatory teams. The companies failed to provide the agreed services, instead placing pilgrims—many of whom had traveled from across the world—in unauthorized facilities lacking safety and comfort standards.

The Ministry emphasized that the welfare of pilgrims, referred to as “the Guests of Allah,” remains a top priority. Officials noted that such breaches risk pilgrims’ security and tarnish the Kingdom’s reputation for hosting millions during Hajj and Umrah seasons. As a result, legal actions are already underway against the violators.

Authorities confirmed that these infractions were not isolated incidents but part of a pattern found during a broader crackdown. The ministry also clarified that penalties would include suspension, fines, and potential revocation of licenses if issues remain unaddressed.

In a stern warning, the Ministry urged all Umrah service providers to strictly follow government regulations. Companies have been instructed to improve service quality, respect booking terms, and ensure proper hospitality. Any further neglect could lead to long-term bans and legal consequences.