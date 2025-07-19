Pakistan stuns Iran to win first-ever Asian U-16 Volleyball title

ISLAMABAD — Pakistan’s U-16 volleyball team has made history by winning the Asian U-16 Volleyball Championship held in Thailand, defeating Iran in a stunning comeback victory to claim the continental crown.

In a nail-biting final match, the Pakistani side fell behind early as Iran claimed the first two sets. However, the young Pakistani players refused to back down and delivered an incredible turnaround, winning the next three consecutive sets. The match ended 3-2 in Pakistan’s favor, marking a dramatic and emotional victory over one of Asia’s top volleyball sides.

Earlier in the tournament, Pakistan dominated India in the semifinals, cruising to a 3-0 victory in a one-sided match that showcased the team’s exceptional skill and discipline on the court.

The win over Iran capped an undefeated run by Pakistan throughout the tournament. With this triumph, the team not only clinched the Asian title but also secured a place in the FIVB U-17 World Championship scheduled for next year.

This historic feat has earned praise from fans, officials, and sporting legends across Pakistan. The team’s resilience, especially their comeback in the final, reflects the growing strength of youth sports in the country.

The victory represents a major milestone for Pakistan volleyball, signaling a bright future for the sport at the international level.