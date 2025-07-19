Talha Ahmed gets PM Shehbaz’s nod for inspiring digital work

ISLAMABAD — Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday met with rising digital content creator Talha Ahmed, recognizing his creative contributions to Pakistan’s online landscape and presenting him with special awards.

The meeting, held at the Prime Minister’s Office, was attended by Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar and Federal IT Minister Shaza Fatima Khawaja. PM Shehbaz praised Talha’s success on digital platforms and said it reflected the creativity and energy of Pakistan’s youth.

In a warm exchange, the Prime Minister awarded Talha an honorary shield and a high-end electronic tablet. He highlighted that such young talents were the face of a modern and progressive Pakistan, adding, “Our children are making their mark not just at home, but across the globe.”

Talha, who has gained attention for his engaging, family-friendly content, was visibly thrilled by the recognition. He expressed gratitude, saying the meeting had motivated him to aim even higher and use his platform to inspire other young creators.

Officials at the meeting noted that Talha’s positive storytelling and innovative style aligned with the government’s vision for a digitally empowered Pakistan. The event also hinted at further plans to engage and support youth working in content creation, tech, and digital innovation sectors.

The meeting closed with photos and a conversation about how platforms like YouTube, TikTok, and Instagram are shaping new opportunities for Pakistani talent to thrive in the global economy.