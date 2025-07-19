PAF’s C-130 and JF-17C win top honors in UK airshow

Pakistan Air Force (PAF) made a strong mark at the Royal International Air Tattoo Show 2025 in the United Kingdom. The event is one of the world’s biggest and most prestigious airshows.

PAF’s C-130 aircraft won the coveted Concours d’Elegance award for its outstanding performance and technical excellence. Meanwhile, the JF-17C Block III fighter jet earned the ‘Spirit of the Meet’ trophy, highlighting its superior flying skills.

The JF-17C Block III, famous for its role during the Marka-e-Haq exercise, flew nonstop from Pakistan to the UK through continuous air-to-air refuelling. This showcased Pakistan’s advanced defence technology on a global stage. The awards celebrate the skill and technology behind these aircraft and reflect the PAF’s growing reputation worldwide.

These achievements bring great pride to Pakistan’s aviation sector. They prove that the PAF’s aircraft and pilots are among the best in the world. The success at such a high-profile event underlines Pakistan’s commitment to advancing its military aviation capabilities. It also highlights the hard work of the personnel involved in maintaining and operating these powerful machines.

This win follows the Pakistan Army’s recent gold medal at Exercise Cambrian Patrol 2024, reinforcing Pakistan’s strong presence in defense competitions. Overall, the PAF’s triumph in the UK adds another chapter to Pakistan’s rising defense and aviation excellence.