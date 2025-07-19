‘Gaza’ book by Fatima Bhutto demands justice

Pakistani author and activist Fatima Bhutto is co-editing a new book about the humanitarian crisis in Gaza. She is working with Indian journalist Sonia Faleiro on the project. The book is titled “Gaza: The Story of a Genocide.” It will document the suffering of Palestinians and highlight the ongoing violence. The book aims to inform the world and raise awareness through firsthand stories and artistic expression.

The book will be released on October 7, 2025, by Verso Books. All profits will go to UNRWA to support Palestinian refugees. The collection includes poetry, photography, personal accounts, and reports from the war zone. Its cover, designed by Chantal Jahchan, features Palestinian symbols like the keffiyeh and olive branches. The book is described as urgent and powerful by literary circles.

It features contributions from many award-winning authors and journalists. Writers who have won the Pulitzer Prize, National Book Award, and Palestine Book Award are part of it. It includes voices of survivors, poets, photojournalists, and human rights defenders. Stories cover topics like starvation, family loss, and settler violence. The goal is to reflect both pain and resistance from the people of Gaza.

Fatima Bhutto has long spoken in support of Palestine. She has used social media and global forums to defend Palestinian rights. Through this book, she hopes to preserve memory and promote justice. The collection is partly dedicated to poet Hiba Abu Nada, killed in an Israeli airstrike. Her voice and many others echo the struggle for freedom and dignity.

Readers can pre-order the book through the Verso Books website. It is priced at around $10. The book offers a strong and artistic response to genocide. It gives the world a deeper look at Palestinian voices and stories. Fatima Bhutto and her team aim to turn global attention toward Gaza’s people and their ongoing fight for survival.