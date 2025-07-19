President Zardari praises Asif’s world title win

President Asif Ali Zardari on Saturday extended heartfelt congratulations to Pakistan’s snooker star Muhammad Asif for clinching the 2025 IBSF World Masters Snooker Championship. Asif defeated India’s Brijesh Damani 4-3 in a high-pressure final, showcasing nerves of steel and exceptional skill on the international stage.

In a statement issued by the President’s Secretariat, Zardari said Asif had made the entire nation proud. He praised the cueist’s hard work, focus, and consistent dedication, noting that his performance was a shining example of Pakistan’s sporting talent. “Muhammad Asif has once again proven that our athletes have the potential to rise to the top,” the president remarked.

Asif, who hails from Faisalabad, is now a two-time world champion, having previously won the IBSF title in 2012. His latest victory reinforces his status as one of Pakistan’s most decorated snooker players. The president highlighted that such victories bring global recognition and inspire the youth to follow their passion in sports.

President Zardari also commended Asif for keeping Pakistan’s flag flying high despite limited facilities and support for indoor sports. He stressed that government and private institutions must now do more to support talented players like Asif. With proper infrastructure and incentives, he said, Pakistani athletes can shine in many global arenas.

The president concluded by expressing hope that Muhammad Asif’s success would serve as a motivational milestone for aspiring athletes across the country. He reaffirmed that Pakistan stands firmly behind its sports heroes and will continue to celebrate their achievements with pride.