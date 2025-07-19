Pakistan’s IT exports hit $4.6 billion, growth soars 26%

Pakistan’s IT, IT-enabled services, and freelancing exports hit a record $4.6 billion in fiscal year 2024-25, showing a 26.4% growth over the previous year. Services contributed $3.8 billion, while freelancing and remote work earned $779 million—an impressive 90% jump. Despite this success, industry leaders say government support remains insufficient.

IT and Telecom Minister Shaza Fatima Khawaja credited the growth to a unified national strategy focused on five key areas: global positioning, talent and infrastructure investment, policy support, stable high-speed internet, and digitalization efforts. She highlighted that over 350,000 youth have been trained through partnerships with institutions like PSEB, Ignite, NAVTTC, and tech giants like Google and Microsoft.

The ministry also launched 43 new co-working spaces and 23 Special Technology Zones, bringing the total tech parks to 44. These hubs now accommodate over 18,000 professionals working in freelancing, startups, and remote jobs. Plans are underway to expand these facilities to smaller cities with government-backed, interest-free loans.

Connectivity improved substantially, with over 200 million mobile subscribers and 150 million active broadband users in Pakistan. Data usage grew by 24% last year, and internet was extended to over 550 villages, aiming to double next year. Licensing for Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite internet providers is expected soon, signaling further progress.

Despite these achievements, the Pakistan Software Houses Association (P@SHA) urged the government to establish a clear, long-term tax and compliance framework. Chairman Sajjad Syed stressed that innovators face too many regulatory hurdles, limiting their focus on developing competitive export products. The government targets $15 billion in IT exports by 2030 and a total $25 billion digital economy under its ambitious Digital Pakistan vision.