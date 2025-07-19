Kohistan Rs. 40B scam: Big names arrested

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has arrested eight people in a massive Rs. 40 billion corruption scandal in Kohistan. Those arrested include two government officers, two bankers, and four contractors. Investigators found fake treasury checks, bogus companies, and illegal bank transactions. The scam is one of the biggest financial frauds in the province’s history. More arrests are likely as the investigation continues.

Among the arrested is Shafiq-ur-Rehman Qureshi, the District Accounts Officer, who played a central role in the scam. He approved and signed fake checks under budget head G-10113. These checks were for fake development projects in Upper Kohistan. Authorities also arrested former bank manager Tahir Tanveer and cashier Muhammad Riaz. Both worked with fake firms to transfer public funds.

Contractors Aamir Saeed, Muhammad Ayub, Duraj Khan, and Subaidar were part of the fraud network. They created fake billing documents and moved money through anonymous accounts. NAB believes they worked closely with officers in the Communication and Works Department. Auditor Fazal Hussain from the AG Office was also involved in the misuse of public funds.

The scam came to light after suspicious transactions were discovered during an internal audit. NAB confirmed the bank staff had helped process the fake payments. They also found that the Accountant General’s Office failed to follow rules. Documents and witness reports helped build a strong case against the accused.

Investigations are still ongoing, and more people may be questioned soon. NAB is also tracking large money transfers linked to two political figures from PTI. Officials say this scandal highlights deep flaws in financial oversight. They have promised strict action and recovery of public money.