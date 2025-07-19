DSP among two policemen martyred in Mastung attack

A Balochistan Constabulary acting deputy superintendent of police (DSP) and a constable were martyred and two others suffered injuries on Friday when unidentified gunmen opened fire on their vehicle on National Highway in the Mastung district, provincial government spokesperson Shahid Rind said.

According to Rind’s statement, “A police convoy coming from Kalat to Quetta was targeted by terrorists.”

“Acting DSP Inspector Abdul Razzaq and Constable Raza Muhammad Jam were martyred in the attack, while Constable Taj Muhammad and Constable Khursheed Ahmed were injured,” he said.

Rind further said that the dead bodies and injured personnel were transferred to Quetta by helicopter.

He continued, “Terrorist incidents are a manifestation of the despair of the enemies of peace. The morale of the people of Balochistan and the security forces cannot be diminished.”

“A formal investigation into the attack has been launched, and the elements involved will be brought to justice,” he added.

Separately, security forces have foiled an infiltration attempt by terrorists along the Pak-Afghan border and arrested five “alleged suicide bombers”, state-run PTV News reported on Friday.

“Pakistani security forces have foiled an infiltration attempt by Khawarij along the Pak-Afghan border,” PTV News reported, citing security sources.

PTV said, quoting security sources, that on July 17, at around 5pm, Khawarij tried to cross the border and enter Pakistan, but the forces, on receiving immediate information, set up checkpoints at various places and prevented them from proceeding ahead with their attempt.

“The Khawarij advanced towards Azizkhel and Mandikhel, but due to the heavy presence of security forces, they were forced to take refuge in the mosque in Besikhel, where the forces immediately surrounded them and forced them to surrender,” the state broadcaster said.

All five suspects arrested are Afghan citizens aged between 15 and 18. Three of them also have Afghan identity cards. They have been shifted to an undisclosed location for further interrogation.

Security authorities have issued an alert in the border areas and are continuing search operations to stop potential terrorists, PTV added.

“Security sources say that India is giving full support to the Khawarij separatist movement to fuel terrorism in Pakistan,” PTV News said.

Meanwhile, two policemen were injured in a terrorist attack that occurred on Maryan police station area of Bannu district, TV channels quoting police sources reported on Friday.

According to initial reports, two policemen including ASI Badar Munir and sapoy Khursheed were injured in a terrorist attack on Maryan police station located in Bannu area of Khyber Pakhtunkhawa. The injured policemen were shifted to hospital for emergency treatment. Police team have started search operation to trace the perpetrators.