PDMA warns of possible Indus flooding at Kalabagh, Chashma

Punjab’s Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) on Friday issued a high flood warning for the Indus River at Kalabagh and Chashma, following the province’s deadliest day of the ongoing monsoon season a day earlier, which claimed at least 63 lives amid widespread urban and riverine flooding.

The Flood Forecasting Division has warned that the Indus River is likely to attain high flood levels at Kalabagh and Chashma within the next 24 hours.

In a letter issued to the divisional commissioners of Sargodha and Dera Ghazi Khan, the PDMA stressed the need for heightened preparedness and directed district administrations to coordinate closely with relevant departments for a unified and prompt response.

Officials have been instructed to activate flood monitoring and early warning systems, ensure that Rescue 1122 remains on high alert with search and rescue teams pre-positioned, and establish relief and medical camps at safe locations with adequate provision of amenities such as food, electricity, clean drinking water, and sanitation.

District Emergency Operation Centres (DEOCs) have been directed to operate round-the-clock, while medical supplies, including essential medicines and treatments for waterborne diseases, are to be stockpiled in flood-prone areas.

The relocation of livestock to safer ground and the provision of veterinary care have also been emphasized, alongside directives for proper data collection and post-flood analysis.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Meteorological Department has forecast a further deterioration in weather conditions, warning of a fresh spell of scattered heavy to very heavy rainfall across Punjab from July 20 to 25.

According to the advisory, monsoon currents are currently penetrating Sindh and the upper parts of the country, and are expected to intensify over central and northern Punjab from July 20. A fresh westerly wave is likely to enter the upper regions by July 21, which may further enhance rainfall activity.

Under the influence of this weather system, widespread rain and wind-thundershowers-accompanied by scattered heavy to very heavy falls-are expected across a vast stretch of Punjab, including Rawalpindi, Murree, Galliyat, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Mandi Bahauddin, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Hafizabad, Lahore, Sheikhupura, Sialkot, Narowal, Sahiwal, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh, Nankana Sahib, Chiniot, Faisalabad, Okara, Kasur, Khushab, Sargodha, Bhakkar and Mianwali, from the evening of July 20 through July 25.