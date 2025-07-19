Business community divided over strike call for today

Talks between the government and the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) concluded on a positive note on Friday, leading to the postponement of the nationwide shutter-down strike initially scheduled for today.

However, Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) has maintained its call for a strike, citing unresolved concerns with the Finance Act 2025.

A special committee was formed to address the grievances of traders regarding the controversial Finance Act. The committee, chaired by Prime Minister’s Special Assistant on Industries, Haroon Akhtar, convened with representatives from various chambers of commerce to discuss the amendments in the act. The negotiations saw progress, with a consensus reached on several amendments. Among the most notable changes was the decision to remove Clause 9 of the act, which had been a key point of contention for traders. A proposal to amend Article 37A was also tabled, with the government agreeing to review it further.

Despite these developments, KCCI President Javed Bilwani expressed that while their demands were largely accepted, no written assurance was provided. “We have consulted with everyone. We are prepared to escalate the strike to one or two days a week, or even an entire week,” he warned, maintaining the call for a strike in Karachi.

Bilwani added that businesses across Karachi would remain closed the following day, as the KCCI continues to stand firm on the issue. He also noted that chambers in Lahore, Multan, Faisalabad, Sialkot, Peshawar, and other cities were also participating in the strike, citing widespread support from the business community.