Govt launches major EV push, targets students and unemployed

The Pakistani federal government is targeting students and unemployed individuals in a major scheme to promote the use of electric vehicles, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced on Friday, saying the move will save billions of dollars in fuel imports, help protect environment and promote local industry.

The prime minister said this while presiding over a meeting in Islamabad to review promotion of electric vehicles in the country and the government assistance in acquisition of electric bikes, rickshaws and loaders, according to Sharif’s office.

The proposed scheme comes amid the cash-strapped South Asian country’s efforts to avoid costly oil imports that shrank five percent to $15 billion from July 2024 till May 2025, according to latest official figures. Islamabad is currently trying to formulate a plan to make electric vehicles accessible to people.

Officials briefed participants of Friday’s meeting that steps were being taken to enable people to acquire electric bikes, rickshaws and loaders through low-cost loans and the government will assist provision of more than 100,000 electric bikes and 3,000 rickshaws and loading vehicles.

“The federal government, including the federal board, will provide electric bikes to the toppers of boards across the country,” Sharif was quoted as saying. “The government will provide electric rickshaws and loaders to unemployed people for employment on a priority basis.”

Under the scheme, which is likely to be launched soon, free electric bikes will be provided to students who have shown exceptional performance at the intermediate level in educational boards across the country, according to Sharif’s office. A special quota of 25 percent has been kept for women, while the quota of provinces has been allocated in proportion to the population.

Pakistan last month unveiled a new Electric Vehicle (EV) Policy 2025-2030, which targets 30 percent of all new vehicle sales to be electric by 2030. The policy, which covers cars, buses, motorcycles and rickshaws, aims to accelerate the country’s shift toward sustainable transport, reduce fossil fuel dependence, and curb climate-warming emissions.

Sharif instructed officials to ensure a complete ecosystem for the production and maintenance of electric vehicles in the country, preferring people belonging to the economically weaker section in the government’s scheme.

“Third-party validation should be done for the entire mechanism of distribution of electric vehicles and government assistance in it,” he said.

Officials informed the meeting’s participants that four new battery manufacturing companies are starting their operations in the country, which will create new business opportunities and employment in Pakistan.

“The prime minister instructed [officials] to ensure that the electric bikes, rickshaws and loaders provided in the proposed scheme meet the best quality and safety standards,” Sharif’s office said.

Separately, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has expressed heartfelt satisfaction over the successful completion of hands-on training by the first batch of around 300 Pakistani agriculture graduates in China in important areas of water saving irrigation, seed production, animal husbandry, agriculture production and prevention of post-harvest losses.

In a post on his X handle, he expressed gratitude to the Chinese leadership, the Shaanxi government, and the two universities, while also appreciating the efforts of Ministry of National Food Security, HEC, and the Embassy in Beijing.