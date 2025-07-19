Field Marshal Asim Munir, Libyan commander-in-chief discuss defence ties

Pakistan and Libya have agreed to enhance bilateral defence cooperation through industrial collaboration and the exchange of technical expertise, in a bid to address evolving regional security challenges, the military’s media wing reported on Friday.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the understanding was reached during a meeting between Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir and Commander-in-Chief of the Libyan Armed Forces Lieutenant General Saddam Khalifa Haftar at the General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi.

The two military leaders discussed matters of mutual interest, regional dynamics, and emerging security threats, while expressing commitment to strengthening defence ties between the two countries.

Upon arrival at GHQ, Lieutenant General Haftar was presented with a guard of honour by the Pakistan Army. He also laid a floral wreath at the Yadgar-e-Shuhada to pay tribute to the martyrs of the Pakistan Army.

Later in the day, the Libyan Commander-in-Chief, accompanied by a delegation, called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in Islamabad.

Welcoming the visiting dignitary, the PM expressed hope for greater collaboration between Pakistan and Libya across multiple sectors, including defence, economy, and people-to-people exchanges.

The two sides held discussions on enhancing bilateral ties, with a particular focus on security cooperation and shared regional interests. Lieutenant General Haftar thanked PM Shehbaz for the warm hospitality extended to him and his delegation during the visit.