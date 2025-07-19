ECP notifies victory of Shahida, Gurpal Singh on KP reserved seats

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Friday officially notified the success of Shahida Waheed and Gurpal Singh on two seats reserved for women and non-Muslims in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly. According to an official notification, Shahida Waheed of the Awami National Party (ANP) has been declared successful on the seat reserved for women, while Jamiat Ulema I Islam-Fazl’s (JUI-F’s) Gurpal Singh has secured the seat reserved for non-Muslims in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly. It should be noted that Senate elections for seven general seats, two seats reserved for women and two seats reserved for technocrats and religious scholars (‘ulema’) from the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly are scheduled to be held on July 21.