PTI founder challenges judges’ transfer verdict in top court

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan has filed an intra-court appeal in the Supreme Court (SC) against the verdict in the judges’ transfer and seniority case. In the petition, former prime minister Imran Khan has requested the Supreme Court to nullify the 3-2 judgment. The petition argues that the transfer of judges is an attack on judicial independence. “The transfer of three High Court judges to the Islamabad High Court was aimed at sidelining independent judges. Some High Court judges had written letters against interference, but instead of taking action on those letters, their seniority was affected.” The petition states that under Article 200, transfers can only be temporary. “The President has no authority to determine the transfer or seniority of judges. Permanent transfers are unconstitutional and cannot serve as a substitute for proper appointments. The transfer of judges violated Article 175-A, as the appointment process was bypassed.”