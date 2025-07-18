Punjab faces heavy rains starting July 20

The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Punjab has issued an alert for a new spell of monsoon rain, beginning on July 20 and expected to last till July 25.

According to PDMA, heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, and dusty winds are likely to hit several districts. The areas expected to be affected include Rawalpindi, Murree, Galiyat, Attock, Chakwal, Gujrat, Lahore, Faisalabad, Sialkot, Narowal, Mianwali, and more.

The authority has also forecast rain between July 18 and July 23 in Multan, Dera Ghazi Khan, Bahawalpur, and Bahawalnagar. These areas may face urban flooding, especially in low-lying spots.

PDMA has directed the district administrations to stay alert and take preventive measures. This includes preparing rescue teams, cleaning drains, and monitoring flood-prone zones.

Since June 25, 109 people have died and over 438 have been injured in rain-related incidents across Punjab. The worst-hit city has been Lahore, where 24 people lost their lives.

PDMA warned that more rains may increase the risk of accidents, flooding, and property damage. Citizens are advised to stay indoors during storms and follow emergency instructions.