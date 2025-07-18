Pakistan confirms 21,406 citizens in foreign jails



ISLAMABAD – A total of 21,406 Pakistani citizens are currently imprisoned in 76 countries, according to a briefing by the Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis to the Senate Standing Committee on Overseas Pakistanis, chaired by Senator Zeeshan Khanzada.

During the meeting, officials revealed that Saudi Arabia tops the list with 10,423 Pakistanis jailed, followed by the United Arab Emirates, where 5,297 Pakistanis are incarcerated. These two Gulf nations alone account for more than 70% of the total imprisoned Pakistanis abroad.

The committee was also informed that 1,437 Pakistanis are imprisoned in Turkey, and 738 in India. Some of these individuals are reportedly in jail due to their inability to pay fines or complete legal procedures. Additionally, officials noted that data from 14 Pakistani missions abroad is still pending.

This figure slightly differs from an earlier report by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, which informed the National Assembly on May 19, 2025, that 23,456 Pakistanis were jailed globally at that time. That report also cited 12,156 Pakistanis in Saudi jails, indicating a possible decline or data update.

Other countries with significant numbers of imprisoned Pakistanis include China (approx. 400), Bahrain (450), Qatar (338), Oman (309), Malaysia (255), and Afghanistan (88). The committee stressed the need for improved legal support and coordination between Pakistani embassies and host governments to assist jailed nationals.