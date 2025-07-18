ECP appoints officers for KP senate polls

PESHAWAR – The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has officially appointed polling officers for the Senate elections scheduled in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on July 21, 2025. According to a notification issued on Friday, the appointments were made under Section 105 of the Elections Act, 2017, to ensure smooth and transparent polling.

A total of eight polling officers have been assigned to manage the elections, which will take place at the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Provincial Assembly. These officers will supervise the voting process and oversee administrative tasks on election day.

The Senate elections are being held to fill 11 vacant seats from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, including seven general seats, two reserved for women, and two for technocrats. The vacancies arose due to the delayed election process caused by political deadlock in the provincial assembly earlier this year.

The ECP had already issued the election schedule on July 4, while the final list of candidates was released on July 7. It also clarified that the list of assembly members compiled on March 27, 2024, would be considered final for voting eligibility. No fresh nomination papers were accepted for this by-election.

The commission reiterated that all arrangements are being made to ensure a free, fair, and peaceful electoral process. It also urged political parties and assembly members to cooperate fully and maintain discipline during polling.