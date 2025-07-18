China empowers 300 Pakistani youth in agriculture



ISLAMABAD – A group of 300 Pakistani agricultural graduates has completed hands-on training in modern farming technologies in China’s Shanxi province. This marks the successful completion of the first batch under the Pakistan-China Joint Agricultural Training Program, an initiative aimed at revolutionizing Pakistan’s farming sector through innovation and collaboration.

The students were part of a government-funded project launched last year to send 1,000 students to China for advanced agricultural education. The first batch began training in the 2024–2025 academic year, with the second batch expected to follow after completing Chinese language preparation.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed his pleasure in a post on X (formerly Twitter), saying the students were trained in crucial areas such as crop production, water-efficient irrigation methods, livestock management, post-harvest loss reduction, and overall agricultural productivity. He also thanked Chinese universities, the government of Shanxi province, and institutions like Pakistan’s Ministry of Food Security, Higher Education Commission, and the Pakistani embassy in China for their efforts.

The Chinese Embassy in Pakistan also congratulated the graduates and hoped they would play a key role in enhancing Pakistan’s agricultural development and strengthening China-Pakistan cooperation in the agri-tech sector.

Earlier this year, PM Shehbaz reiterated his government’s commitment to modernizing Pakistan’s agriculture sector. However, according to the Pakistan Economic Survey 2025, the sector only grew by 0.6% in fiscal year 2024–25 — well below the 2% target and significantly lower than the 6.4% growth reported the previous year. Major crops such as wheat, cotton, and maize saw a combined production drop of 13.5%, highlighting the urgent need for technological reforms in the sector.