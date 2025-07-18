Gold price surges by Rs2,500 per tola in Pakistan 

Gold prices in Pakistan rose sharply on Friday, following an increase in the international market. The price of gold per tola jumped by Rs2,500 to reach Rs357,600 in the local market. This marks a strong recovery after a slight drop the previous day.

According to the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA), 10-gram gold was sold at Rs306,584 after gaining Rs2,143. On Thursday, gold had fallen by Rs900, closing at Rs355,100 per tola.

Globally, gold prices also climbed, reaching $3,351 per ounce with an additional $20 premium. This reflects a gain of $25 in international rates, which influenced the rise in Pakistan’s gold prices.

Silver prices also went up, with the cost per tola increasing by Rs48 to Rs4,012. The rise in precious metal prices highlights growing demand and market activity.

Experts say the increase is driven by global economic trends, including inflation fears and currency fluctuations. Buyers and investors are watching closely as the precious metals market shows renewed strength.