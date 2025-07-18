Global trade on edge: Germany pushes G7 for quick resolution

German Finance Minister Lars Klingbeil has urged G7 nations to work swiftly to end the ongoing global tariff dispute. Speaking in Durban on Friday, he stressed that trade tension is hurting economies and must be resolved quickly. He added that while Germany supports an agreement, it will not accept unfair conditions.

Klingbeil pointed to the U.S. threat of imposing a 30% tariff on EU imports, calling it a major blow to Germany’s export-focused economy. He argued for fair terms, saying any deal “should not come at any price.”

Bundesbank President Joachim Nagel echoed concerns, warning that tariff uncertainty could jeopardize Germany’s fragile recovery. He urged the U.S. to steer clear of tit-for-tat tactics, reminding leaders that “shared prosperity is at stake.”

Although U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent skipped the in-person G20 meeting, he joined the G7 session online. Klingbeil reported broad consensus among G7 ministers to resolve differences, but emphasized that Europe will act firmly if negotiations fail.

The EU is preparing for a possible breakdown in talks. Its proposed “anti‑coercion instrument” would allow it to retaliate economically against nations, including the U.S., that use trade as leverage. Klingbeil said: “We prefer dialogue, but we’ll act united and decisively to protect our workers and businesses.”