Pakistan crush India to reach Asian U-16 Volleyball final

Pakistan’s U-16 volleyball team defeated India 3-0 in the semi-final of the Asian Men’s U-16 Volleyball Championship 2025. The match took place in Nakhon Phanom, Thailand. Pakistan won the sets with scores of 25-16, 25-19, and 25-12. The team looked confident throughout the game and controlled the pace from the start. This victory also continued Pakistan’s unbeaten run in the tournament.

Several players gave standout performances to secure the win. Junaid, Faizan, Irfan, and Talha were the key players once again. They helped the team with strong spikes and smart moves. Their coordination at the net left the Indian side struggling. With this win, Pakistan has now advanced to the final for the first time. The young team’s energy and focus have impressed many.

Earlier, Pakistan had beaten South Korea, Saudi Arabia, and Chinese Taipei in the group stage. In the quarter-final, they overpowered Indonesia in straight sets as well. That win also helped them qualify for the FIVB U-17 World Championship next year. The coach said this is more than just a win. It shows the talent and strength of Pakistan’s young players.

Now, Pakistan will play against Iran in the final on July 19 at 3:30 PM (PKT). Iran are the defending champions. So, the final will be a tough challenge. However, Pakistan’s recent form gives fans hope. If the team keeps performing like this, they can bring the trophy home.

This win has boosted the nation’s pride. People are celebrating the young team’s success on social media. Coaches and experts have praised the players’ hard work and discipline. The final match will now be watched closely by volleyball fans across Asia.