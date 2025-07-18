No drugs found in actress Humaira Asghar’s mysterious death case

In a significant development, the chemical report of Pakistani actress Humaira Asghar has ruled out any presence of drugs or toxic substances in her body. The report confirmed that tests on her lungs, liver, and hair found no traces of intoxicants. This report plays a crucial role in the ongoing investigation surrounding her mysterious death inside a flat in DHA Phase VI, Karachi.

According to DIG South Asad Raza, the report has been handed over to multiple investigative teams. Meanwhile, police continue to explore several angles of the case. Officers collected various items from the apartment, including documents and digital devices, to assist in determining what led to her sudden demise. Authorities are carefully reviewing all evidence to get closer to the truth.

Earlier this month, Humaira’s decomposed body was found in her apartment after the landlord requested a court bailiff to break in due to unpaid rent. The initial post-mortem suggested she had died nearly eight months ago, with forensic experts estimating the date around October 7, 2024. Interestingly, neighbours noticed a foul smell back in December, but no action was taken at that time.

Documents like utility bills and rent receipts recovered from the flat showed that payments had been made up until May 2024. Police also found clothes in the bathroom, indicating she may have been doing laundry shortly before she died. Her body was discovered in a room with an open balcony door, while the main entrance was locked from inside.

Investigators seized three phones, a tablet, and a diary from the apartment. Two phones were unlocked and contained over 2,000 contacts. Data revealed that she regularly stayed in touch with around 75 people. Notably, she made calls to 14 individuals on the suspected day of her death, raising more questions for the investigation.

Currently, investigators are analyzing digital evidence and personal documents to uncover more details about the final moments of her life. With no signs of poison or drugs, officials are now focusing on other possible reasons behind the tragic incident. The case remains open as authorities push forward with further inquiries.