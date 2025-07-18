Sugar stays at Rs200/kg despite govt measures

Despite the government’s repeated assurances, import allowances, and regulatory efforts, the retail price of sugar stubbornly remains at Rs200 per kilogram in major urban centers such as Karachi, Islamabad, and Rawalpindi, making it the most expensive in the country.

The latest data from the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) shows a slight decrease in the national average sugar price to Rs188.04 per kg, down by just 40 paisas from the previous week — an insignificant drop for consumers already struggling with rising costs.

When compared to the price from last year, which stood at Rs147.18 per kg, sugar has become nearly 41 rupees more expensive per kilogram, underscoring significant inflation in essential commodities.

The government recently brokered an agreement with the Pakistan Sugar Mills Association to fix the ex-mill price at Rs165 per kg starting July 15, with a planned incremental rise of Rs2 per kilogram each month until October, reaching Rs171 per kg. However, market prices have already surpassed these levels, indicating gaps between official rates and market realities.

Analysts attribute this persistent high price to factors such as hoarding by traders, speculative behavior, supply chain inefficiencies, and weak enforcement of pricing policies. These factors continue to inflate sugar prices beyond government expectations.

Sugar remains a vital commodity in Pakistani households, especially ahead of religious and cultural festivities, intensifying the economic pressure on low- and middle-income families who depend on it daily.

As consumers grapple with this continued inflation, experts urge stronger regulatory oversight, crackdown on illegal hoarding, and improved supply chain transparency to stabilize prices and protect consumers.