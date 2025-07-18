Five suicide attackers captured as forces foil border infiltration

In a major security success, Pakistani forces arrested five alleged suicide attackers while foiling an infiltration attempt along the Pakistan-Afghanistan border in North Waziristan. The operation took place on July 17 around 5:00 PM, when militants tried to illegally cross into Pakistani territory. Acting swiftly on intelligence reports, security teams established checkpoints at five key points to block the intruders’ movement.

By 6:25 PM, the suspects advanced toward the Aziz Khel and Mandi Khel areas, prompting a quick reaction from security personnel. The attackers then took shelter in a mosque in Besi Khel, where they were quickly surrounded. Security forces carried out a well-coordinated cordon-off and search operation, handling the situation carefully to avoid civilian casualties. Facing no way out, the militants surrendered without putting up a fight.

All five arrested individuals were identified as Afghan nationals, aged between 15 and 18. According to official sources, three of them were found carrying Afghan national identity cards, raising further concerns about foreign involvement in cross-border terrorism. The detained suspects were shifted to an undisclosed location for further interrogation, and a sweeping search operation continues in the surrounding areas to ensure no threats remain.

This incident is part of a growing trend of infiltration attempts in recent months. On July 4, an India-backed infiltration effort led to the deaths of 30 militants. A similar incident on March 23 saw 16 infiltrators eliminated by Pakistani forces. Notably, between April 25 and 27, a large-scale military operation resulted in the killing of 71 militants in North Waziristan.

Security sources claim that most of these cross-border attacks are supported by Indian intelligence agencies, with the aim of destabilizing Pakistan through proxy terrorist groups. Meanwhile, Pakistan Army commanders have vowed to continue taking decisive action against such threats to maintain peace and stability across the region.