15% of Pakistani youth face mental health issues, experts warn

Renowned Pakistani neurologist Dr. Muhammad Wasay revealed that 15 percent of youth in Pakistan suffer from mental health problems. On the occasion of “World Brain Day 2025,” a press conference was held at Karachi Press Club where health experts emphasized that mental health is the foundation of a positive, dignified, and balanced life.

Dr. Wasay, president of the Neurology Awareness and Research Foundation (NARF), stated that there are only 400 neurologists available across the country. He highlighted that basic neurological and psychiatric care facilities are lacking in district hospitals and primary health centers. Dr. Wasay stressed that mental health is a fundamental human right and should be prioritized at all stages of life. However, mental illnesses are still stigmatized in society, which prevents many patients from receiving timely treatment.

He also mentioned that the theme of World Brain Day 2025, “Brain Health and Wellness: A Priority for All,” focuses on the importance of mental health for people of all ages.

Dr. Wasay further revealed that 30 percent of diabetes patients in Pakistan suffer from mental stress. NARF’s General Secretary, Professor Dr. Abdul Malik, added that 43 percent of the global population suffers from some form of neurological disorder. He emphasized that adopting a balanced diet, controlling blood pressure and diabetes, and living a positive lifestyle can significantly reduce neurological disease risks.

Dr. Malik also pointed out that factors like environmental pollution and vaccine shortages in developing countries like Pakistan increase the risk of mental health issues in children. He called for improved access to rehabilitation, physiotherapy, and special education to help manage mental illnesses.

Neurologist Dr. Wajid Javed said that promoting mental health requires joint efforts from the government, doctors, media, and the public. He mentioned that positive thinking, physical activity, and social interaction help in coping with mental health challenges.

Dr. Javed highlighted that World Brain Day reminds us that mental health is the foundation of a prosperous and strong society. He also stressed that women and children are particularly vulnerable to mental health problems due to malnutrition during pregnancy, poverty, and social pressures.

Experts recommend early diagnosis, accessible information in simple language, affordable and quality treatment, and increased research on mental health at the national level to effectively address these challenges.