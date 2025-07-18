Punjab Assembly speaker drops references against opposition members

Speaker of the Punjab Assembly, Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan, has decided to withdraw references filed against opposition members. The decision marks a major step toward restoring harmony in the house.

According to sources, on the speaker’s instructions, assembly officials have drafted a plan to suspend all government-backed reference requests submitted against opposition lawmakers. This move follows recent negotiations.

Matters between the government and opposition committees were resolved regarding the disqualification and suspension of 26 assembly members. Both sides reached an agreement after several rounds of talks.

After the committee meeting, Punjab Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Mujtaba Shuja-ur-Rehman, spoke to the media and called the session productive. He stated that the outcome reflected unity and mutual understanding.

He added that it was agreed upon that members from both sides would avoid using foul language and refrain from insulting or targeting fellow assembly members in future sessions.

This decision is seen as a positive step toward creating a respectful and cooperative environment in the Punjab Assembly. It also reflects growing efforts to ease political tensions in the province.