Lahore zoo slashes ticket prices by 50% after taking back control

In a citizen-friendly move, Lahore Zoo has cut ticket prices by 50% for several key recreational facilities. The discount was introduced shortly after a private management firm exited its contract, and the zoo came back under full government control. Officials say the step aims to make the zoo more affordable and increase the number of visitors, especially families.

The discounted areas include the Reptile House, Fish Aquarium, Holoverse, Virtual Reality (VR), and Mixed Reality (MR) sections. Tickets for the Reptile House and Aquarium have dropped from Rs200 to Rs100. Holoverse, VR, and MR tickets are also reduced by half—from Rs300, Rs200, and Rs100, respectively.

However, the Holoverse, VR, and MR sections are temporarily closed due to cleaning and maintenance. The zoo administration has promised these will reopen soon with improved facilities and proper hygiene. These sections are popular among children and teens for their interactive and digital experiences.

The price reduction was officially approved by the Captive Wildlife Management Committee (CWMC). Zoo authorities said the goal is to provide economic relief and revive public interest in zoo-based activities, which had declined under private operation.

Zoo officials further noted that regular entry and parking fees remain unchanged. But by offering cheaper rates for attractions inside, they hope to make the zoo a more affordable and enjoyable destination for people from all walks of life. The zoo remains one of Lahore’s most visited public spaces, especially during weekends and school holidays.