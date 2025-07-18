World bank team to visit Pakistan for energy sector review

A World Bank team will visit Pakistan from July 20 to 26, 2025, to meet with local officials and review ongoing energy sector projects. The visit aims to assess progress and discuss future plans.

The team will be led by Husam Mohamed Beides, Practice Manager for Energy in the Middle East, North Africa, Afghanistan, and Pakistan (MENAAP) region. This marks the first engagement since Pakistan’s energy portfolio moved to MENAAP on July 1, 2025.

Alongside Beides, senior energy specialists Muhammad Anis, Waleed Saleh Alsuraih, Waqar Idrees, Gunjan Gautam, and Minahil Raza will join the meetings. They will evaluate the World Bank’s energy sector portfolio and suggest steps for improvement.

In a related mission from July 21 to 29, the World Bank will focus on the transmission security program “Best-Pak” Phase 1. The team will work closely with Pakistan’s National Grid Company, Ministry of Energy, and Ministry of Economic Affairs.

This mission will appraise the installation of STATCOM technology to improve voltage stability and power system operations. It will also support integrating renewable energy into the national grid, a major step for Pakistan’s energy future.

The deployment of STATCOM technology will be the first large-scale project of its kind in Pakistan. The World Bank team will include experts in energy, environment, social development, digital technology, and financial management.