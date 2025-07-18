Free electric bikes for Pakistan’s top students

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has launched a national electric vehicle (EV) scheme aimed at rewarding academic excellence and cutting fuel costs. The government will provide free electric bikes to top-performing students across all educational boards, including the Federal Board. This move encourages clean transport and supports youth mobility in a rising cost economy.

The scheme also targets unemployed and low-income citizens. They will receive electric rickshaws and loader vehicles on easy terms with subsidised loans. The goal is to create jobs and reduce Pakistan’s dependence on imported fuel. Officials confirmed that over 100,000 e-bikes and 300,000 electric loaders will be distributed.

To promote fairness, 25% of the scheme’s quota is reserved for women. The prime minister also directed that Balochistan’s share be increased by 10%, while other provinces will receive shares based on population. This ensures regional balance and gender inclusion, which has long been a challenge in national programs.

The government also plans to set up a full EV ecosystem in Pakistan. This includes local production, repair services, and battery manufacturing. Four battery plants are expected to start soon, which will attract investment and boost local jobs. It reflects a shift toward self-reliance in green technology.

PM Shehbaz also stressed transparency and safety. He ordered third-party validation of the EV distribution process and a nationwide awareness campaign. All vehicles given through this scheme must meet high safety and quality standards. The project is expected to bring long-term benefits for students, workers, and the environment.