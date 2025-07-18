Imran Khan moves SC against judges’ transfer decision

ISLAMABAD – PTI founder Imran Khan has filed an intra-court appeal in the Supreme Court, challenging the recent 3-2 verdict on the transfer and seniority of judges. The former prime minister urged the court to nullify the decision, calling it a threat to judicial independence and fairness.

In the petition, Khan argued that transferring judges without proper procedure undermines the judiciary’s autonomy. He claimed that the transfer of three High Court judges to the Islamabad High Court was aimed at sidelining independent voices within the judiciary.

Moreover, the appeal stated that under Article 200 of the Constitution, judge transfers should be temporary, not permanent. It further argued that the President has no legal authority to determine judges’ transfers or seniority, making such actions unconstitutional and invalid.

Imran Khan also highlighted that Article 175-A was violated because the appointment process was completely ignored. According to the petition, the executive bypassed proper legal procedures and filled courts with hand-picked judges, compromising judicial neutrality and provincial representation.

The petition also noted that some judges had written letters complaining about interference, but instead of addressing those concerns, their seniority was affected. This, the appeal claimed, was a clear sign of executive overreach into judicial affairs.

Lastly, Imran Khan requested the formation of a full court bench to hear the case. He stressed the need to safeguard judicial independence, ensure fair appointments, and uphold the seniority system for a strong and impartial legal system.