NA defence committee backs PIA sale, urges flag, logo retention

The National Assembly’s Defence Committee has shown full support for the government’s decision to privatise Pakistan International Airlines Company Ltd (PIACL). However, the committee emphasized that the airline’s national identity must be protected. Members insisted that PIA aircraft should continue to display the Pakistani flag and its iconic logo, both seen as key symbols of pride.

Chaired by Fateh Ullah Khan, the committee urged that employee rights and jobs be protected during the entire privatisation process. They stressed that workers must not suffer as the ownership changes, and their future should be secured under any new operator. This concern was echoed throughout the meeting, reflecting growing public interest in the outcome.

The committee also appreciated the recent return of PIA flights to the United Kingdom and France after a five-year break. Members said this move was a positive step towards rebuilding Pakistan’s image in international aviation. They praised the Ministry of Defence and the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) for helping restart these vital routes.

Additionally, the committee reviewed the current status of PIA’s operations. The airline’s director-general presented updates on its fleet, management structure, and future expansion plans. The committee welcomed the developments but emphasized that further improvement was necessary, especially within Pakistan’s borders.

Despite international progress, members expressed concern over the lack of domestic flights. They highlighted how this shortage affects the mobility of ordinary citizens across the country. Therefore, the committee strongly recommended that PIA restore and expand its domestic routes as a priority.

In conclusion, while the committee welcomed progress on multiple fronts, it stressed that national identity, workers’ rights, and better local connectivity should not be compromised during the privatisation process. Further discussions are expected as the transition unfolds.