Chemical report confirms natural death of actress Humaira Asghar

A recent chemical examination report has confirmed that Pakistani actress and model Humaira Asghar died of natural causes, police sources revealed. Her body samples had been sent to the forensic laboratory of Karachi University for detailed analysis following the post-mortem.

According to police officials, the chemical report showed no signs of poisoning or foul play. During the autopsy, multiple samples were collected for toxicology and pathology testing. Although this report confirms a natural death, authorities are still waiting for other lab results to complete the investigation.

Earlier this month, Humaira Asghar’s severely decomposed body was discovered in her apartment located in the Defence area of Karachi. The discovery was made on July 8 after a court order allowed police to enter the flat due to unpaid rent.

The landlord had filed a complaint regarding the non-payment of rent, which led the court to instruct the police to vacate the apartment. During this process, officers found her body, which was in an advanced stage of decomposition.

Initially, officials estimated that the body was around one month old. However, preliminary post-mortem findings later revealed that the remains were between 8 to 10 months old, suggesting she had died long before being discovered.

Now that the chemical examination report rules out any unnatural cause of death, police are focusing on completing the investigation with the remaining forensic results. Further updates will follow once all reports are received.