Abdullah’s body recovered after 21 days in Swat river

After 21 days of tireless efforts, rescue teams have finally recovered the body of Abdullah, the last missing child swept away in the June 27 Swat River tragedy. The boy, a resident of Sialkot, was found in Barikot tehsil on Thursday. Abdullah’s body will be sent to his hometown Daska after legal formalities. Rescue 1122 had been conducting an uninterrupted and intense search since the incident occurred.

Seventeen members of the same family were picnicking near the riverbank when a sudden rise in floodwaters swept them away. Disturbing videos later showed them stranded and shouting for help on a shrinking island. Unfortunately, no immediate rescue arrived in time. The heartbreaking visuals triggered nationwide anger and raised serious questions about disaster preparedness in tourist regions.

In response, the provincial government launched a detailed investigation, which led to the submission of a 384-page report to the Peshawar High Court. The inquiry, led by the Provincial Inspection Team, blamed administrative negligence, poor coordination, and system failures for the tragedy. It also revealed that multiple weather alerts had been issued before the floods, but no preventive action was taken.

Moreover, the report included statements from 10 government officials and outlined the government’s response both before and after the incident. It criticized unclear building regulations, lack of communication between departments, and negligence by hotel owners in the area. This institutional disconnection, according to the report, significantly increased the number of casualties.

Acting on the findings, the chief minister suspended the deputy commissioner of Swat and three assistant commissioners. He also launched an anti-encroachment drive just three days after the tragedy. A special committee was formed to ensure the implementation of the report’s recommendations and to hold all responsible parties accountable for their roles in the disaster.

The heartbreaking story of Abdullah and his family serves as a grim reminder of the risks that come with poor planning and delayed response. It also highlights the urgent need for better coordination, stronger regulations, and proactive disaster management, especially in flood-prone areas popular with tourists.