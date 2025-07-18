Pakistan faces $23 billion debt repayment challenge in FY26

Pakistan is set to repay over $23 billion in external debt during the current financial year (FY2025-26). This massive amount includes repayments to multilateral and bilateral lenders, international bondholders, and commercial creditors. The government expects friendly nations to roll over about $12 billion in deposits, but if these rollovers are denied, Pakistan could face significant repayment pressure.

Around $11 billion will be repaid directly to creditors, including the World Bank, IMF, and others. A $500 million Eurobond repayment is due in September 2025, while an additional $1 billion Eurobond will mature in April 2026. The repayments come at a time when the country’s debt-to-GDP ratio is expected to worsen due to slowing economic growth and easing inflation.

Of the total amount, $15 billion is public sector external debt, including $4 billion in Chinese SAFE deposits managed by the Ministry of Finance. The remaining $9 billion is on the State Bank of Pakistan’s books, including loans from international institutions and friendly country deposits. These include $5 billion from Saudi Arabia, $2 billion from the UAE, and nearly $1 billion from Qatar.

Additionally, Pakistan will need to repay $2.8 billion to multilateral creditors such as the World Bank and the Asian Development Bank. Commercial loan repayments total $2.3 billion, while bilateral loan repayments amount to $1.8 billion. All of this adds to the financial burden facing Islamabad in FY26.

Although the government hoped to launch a Panda bond to support foreign reserves, the plan has been delayed due to technical hurdles. The possibility of launching other international bonds also appears unlikely, given the global high-interest environment and Pakistan’s increased risk profile amid domestic political uncertainty.