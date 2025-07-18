EU hits Russia with tough 18th sanctions package

The European Union has agreed on its 18th sanctions package against Russia, targeting key sectors including energy, banking, and military industries. This new round of penalties aims to increase pressure on Moscow over its ongoing war in Ukraine. As part of the measures, the G7 price cap on Russian crude oil will be lowered to $47.6 per barrel.

EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas stated that this is one of the strongest sanctions packages yet. She emphasized that the EU will continue to raise the cost of aggression for Russia. According to her, increasing pressure is necessary so that Moscow sees ending the war as its only option.

In addition to the oil price cap, the sanctions include a ban on transactions related to Russia’s Nord Stream gas pipelines. The European Commission hopes this will further weaken Russia’s control over energy exports. These steps are part of a wider strategy to reduce Europe’s energy dependence on Russia.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen expressed strong support for the package. She said the EU is striking at the core of Russia’s war machine by hitting the financial, energy, and military sectors. The goal, she explained, is to stop funding for the ongoing conflict.

Meanwhile, diplomats believe that these new sanctions will deepen Russia’s economic troubles. By targeting energy profits and limiting access to international markets, the EU aims to reduce Russia’s ability to sustain its military efforts. This package follows several previous sanctions that have already limited Russian trade and finances.

As the war in Ukraine continues, the EU remains committed to supporting Kyiv and punishing Moscow’s actions. With each new package, the pressure grows on Russia to halt its aggression and consider diplomatic solutions.