Lightning strikes in Bihar kill 33, more rain predicted

At least 33 people lost their lives in Bihar, India, after intense lightning strikes hit the region during powerful monsoon storms this week, officials confirmed on Friday. The lightning mainly struck on Wednesday and Thursday, injuring many others as well. Most of the victims were farmers and laborers who were working outdoors when the sudden strikes occurred.

The state disaster management department shared that more heavy rain and lightning are expected in the coming days. Authorities have warned residents, especially in high-risk districts, to stay indoors during storms. Officials are now actively working to raise public awareness and promote safety measures following lightning alerts.

To support grieving families, the Bihar government has announced a compensation of 4 million rupees (around $4,600) for each person killed. State Disaster Management Minister Vijay Kumar Mandal stated that local officials have been instructed to ensure people take proper precautions when lightning warnings are issued.

Lightning strikes during India’s monsoon season are sadly common, especially in the eastern states. In 2024, lightning claimed at least 243 lives in Bihar, while 275 deaths were reported the previous year. The region’s open farmlands and frequent storms make it particularly vulnerable.

Moreover, Bihar and other eastern states face annual floods during the monsoon season, which displace hundreds of thousands of people. These recurring natural disasters highlight the urgent need for better warning systems, awareness campaigns, and safer shelters for rural populations.

Despite these efforts, many people remain at risk due to limited access to weather alerts and poor infrastructure in remote areas. As monsoon rains continue, the government urges all citizens to stay updated, avoid open areas, and follow safety guidelines to prevent further tragedies.