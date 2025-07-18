US declares group behind Pahalgam attack a global terror threat

The United States has officially designated the group that claimed responsibility for the Pahalgam attack in Indian-occupied Kashmir as a Foreign Terrorist Organization (FTO) and Specially Designated Global Terrorist (SDGT). This move aligns with India’s earlier claims that the group has links with the banned outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba.

According to Dawn News, India had blamed Pakistan for the April 22 attack in the Baisaran valley without providing solid evidence. The assault had resulted in the death of 26 people, and India used the incident as a basis for military action against Pakistan. Although the group initially claimed responsibility, it later denied any involvement.

The U.S. State Department’s statement echoed New Delhi’s position, suggesting the group operates as a front and proxy of Lashkar-e-Taiba. India has long accused Lashkar-e-Taiba of being behind several major attacks, including the 2008 Mumbai attacks. The U.S. had already listed Lashkar-e-Taiba as a Foreign Terrorist Organization back in December 2001.

This lesser-known group first appeared in 2020 when former Indian Army Chief General M.M. Naravane accused Pakistan of supporting a new terror outfit in Kashmir. He described it as “just another terrorist group with a different name” operating with the help of cross-border proxies. Pakistan rejected these allegations immediately.

The U.S. clarified that this decision reflects President Donald Trump’s administration’s firm stance on national security and counterterrorism. It also emphasized the need for justice for the victims of the Pahalgam attack. The U.S. action is expected to increase pressure on networks supporting such groups.

Recently, in an interview with Indian journalist Karan Thapar, former Pakistani Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari expressed Pakistan’s willingness to cooperate with India in actions against the group. However, Thapar also claimed that India’s move to list the group as a UN-designated terrorist organization was blocked by China, which supported Pakistan’s stance.