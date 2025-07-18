Landslide shuts Rawalpindi-Murree-Kashmir road, tourists diverted

RAWALPINDI – A landslide near Salgran on Thursday forced the closure of the Rawalpindi-Murree-Kashmir Road for all types of traffic, causing major disruption for travelers heading to the hills. Authorities have urged the public to take alternate routes while cleanup efforts are underway.

Chief Traffic Officer Murree, Waseem Akhtar, advised tourists and locals to use the Murree Expressway instead when traveling from Rawalpindi or Islamabad to Murree. This alternate route remains open and safe for travel, especially during the ongoing rainy weather.

To manage the traffic flow, diversions have been set up at several key locations, including 17 Mile Toll Plaza, Bawar, Bansara Gali, Jhika Gali, and Lower Topa. Officers are stationed at these points to guide vehicles and ensure smooth movement during this temporary disruption.

In addition, the CTO has strongly requested travelers to avoid unnecessary trips to the hill areas during the rainy season. He highlighted that landslides and slippery roads pose serious risks, especially on narrow and curved roads leading to Murree.

Both the district police and traffic police have been deployed at the affected area to manage the situation and support travelers. Their main focus remains on safety, preventing congestion, and clearing the debris caused by the landslide.

The CTO also advised motorists to drive carefully in rainy conditions, maintain a safe distance from other vehicles, and avoid overtaking. He emphasized that cautious driving can prevent accidents and ensure a safer journey for everyone.