Pakistan slams Israeli strikes in Syria, urges global accountability

NEW YORK – Pakistan has strongly condemned Israel’s continued military strikes in Syria, calling them dangerous, destabilizing, and a serious violation of international law and Syria’s sovereignty. The statement was delivered during a United Nations Security Council briefing by Ambassador Asim Iftikhar Ahmad, who is also the Council’s current president.

Ambassador Asim stated that Israel’s repeated attacks show a pattern of impunity, made worse by the international community’s failure to hold it accountable. He argued this neglect encourages further violations, weakening the UN Charter and core principles of global law. He also stressed that such actions cannot be ignored any longer and demanded an immediate end to the aggression.

Moreover, he pointed out that Syria is at a turning point, slowly recovering after years of conflict. With some sanctions lifted and new signs of economic and political progress emerging, Syrians are regaining hope for peace and rebuilding their lives. However, Israeli strikes now threaten to undo these efforts, he said.

He noted that Syria’s leadership has shown intent to build peaceful regional ties and pursue national unity. Yet, Israel’s actions—including strikes on key Syrian institutions—are blocking reconciliation and damaging internal stability. He called these actions irrational and harmful to long-term peace goals.

Ambassador Asim warned that continued attacks create dangerous security gaps that could allow terrorist groups to rise again, putting the entire region at risk. He said these unlawful moves are not only destructive but also self-defeating, as they worsen the very instability Israel claims to fight.

In closing, Pakistan urged the international community to unite in support of Syria’s sovereignty, peace, and recovery. Ambassador Asim reaffirmed Pakistan’s full solidarity with the Syrian people, emphasizing that they need support—not sabotage—at this crucial moment in their recovery.