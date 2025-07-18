Israeli soldier mothers demand end to Gaza war now

A growing number of Israeli mothers are uniting to call for an immediate end to the ongoing war in Gaza. Leading the charge is Ayelet-Hashakhar Saidof, a lawyer and mother of a soldier, who founded the “Mothers on the Front” movement. With nearly 70,000 members, the group includes mothers of active-duty soldiers, reservists, and conscripts. They have launched protests, lobbied lawmakers, and openly criticized the war’s continuation, saying the emotional toll on soldiers and families is now unbearable.

Saidof expressed deep concern over the psychological impact the conflict is having on young troops. She said many 20-year-olds return from the battlefield emotionally broken, exhausted, and unable to reintegrate into society. According to her, these young men are becoming “ticking time bombs,” vulnerable to violence and mental breakdowns. The movement believes the army is neglecting the safety of soldiers and sending them into dangerous zones without clear purpose.

Over the past month alone, 23 Israeli soldiers have died in Gaza, and more than 450 have been killed since the ground offensive began in October 2023. Mothers say the fighting has shifted from active combat to unpredictable attacks, including improvised explosives. They now question the logic behind sending troops into situations where they are killed by operational mistakes rather than meaningful action.

Other mothers’ groups, such as “Ima Era” or “Awakened Mother,” have joined the push against the war. Outside the home of Israel’s military chief, a few women stood quietly with signs demanding that army leaders protect their sons. They argued that political agendas are putting young lives at unnecessary risk, and that there is no longer a clear goal in the war. “We don’t have children for wars without purpose,” one mother said.

Grief and exhaustion were evident at the funeral of 19-year-old soldier Yuli Faktor, who died recently in Gaza. His mother sobbed at his coffin, wrapped in an Israeli flag, whispering a final goodbye in Russian. For mothers like her, even brief reunions with their sons are clouded with the fear of another painful farewell. With no ceasefire in sight, these voices of protest continue to grow louder across Israel.