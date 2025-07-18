UK spies, special forces exposed in Afghan data breach

A serious data breach has exposed the identities of over 100 Britons, including members of UK intelligence and special forces, according to multiple British media reports. The leak, which involved a mistakenly released spreadsheet, also contained personal details of nearly 19,000 Afghans who had applied for relocation to the UK following the Taliban takeover in 2021. Defence sources revealed that the incident had remained hidden due to a government-imposed news blackout.

The spreadsheet was accidentally leaked in February 2022, just six months after Taliban forces took control of Kabul. However, the public only learned about the breach this week, after a super-injunction—secured by the previous Conservative government—was lifted. This court order had prevented the media from reporting the incident and kept Parliament in the dark about the details of the resettlement plan.

Although the UK Ministry of Defence refused to confirm details, it emphasized that the safety of personnel, especially those in sensitive roles, is taken very seriously. “Personnel always have appropriate measures in place to protect their security,” a spokesperson said. Yet, the Guardian and BBC both reported that names of intelligence officers and elite troops were clearly listed in the document.

In response to the breach, Labour’s Defence Secretary John Healey told Parliament that nearly 900 Afghans and 3,600 family members have since been relocated to the UK or are in the process of arriving. The initiative, called the Afghan Response Route, has already cost around £400 million, with another 600 approved applications bringing the total cost estimate to £850 million.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer criticized the former Tory leadership for concealing the breach and the associated resettlement costs. He said the public and Parliament deserved transparency, especially in such a critical matter. Parliamentary Speaker Lindsay Hoyle also weighed in, calling the cover-up a matter of “significant constitutional concern” due to the secrecy involved.

Since the fall of Kabul in August 2021, the UK has accepted around 36,000 Afghans under various relocation programs. The newly revealed breach has intensified calls for stricter data handling procedures and clearer government accountability, particularly when national security and lives are at risk.