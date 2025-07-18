US distances itself from Israeli strikes amid Syria crisis

The United States has clarified that it did not support Israel’s recent airstrikes on Syria, as tensions rise following deadly clashes involving the Druze minority. US State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce stated during a press briefing that Washington was not involved and is now actively engaging both Israel and Syria to find a peaceful resolution. She emphasized that the US is working diplomatically to prevent further escalation in the region.

Meanwhile, Syria’s interim president Ahmed al-Sharaa accused Israel of trying to destabilize the country and vowed to protect the Druze community. He declared that protecting Druze citizens was a national responsibility and warned that any violations would be met with strong retaliation. Sharaa credited mediation efforts by the US, Turkey, and Arab states for avoiding a wider conflict, but cautioned Israel against future interference.

White House officials reported signs of de-escalation, with Syria pulling back some troops from the conflict zone. Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said the situation was being closely monitored, while Secretary of State Marco Rubio added that concrete steps had been taken by all parties to reduce violence. However, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu defended the airstrikes, saying they were necessary to stop Syria’s military from entering a demilitarized zone.

The strikes reportedly targeted parts of Syria’s defense ministry and areas near the presidential palace, while another attack hit Sweida again. Syrian sources, including Suwayda24, revealed the shocking discovery of 60 bodies in Sweida, among them a family of 12. According to the Syrian Network for Human Rights, at least 254 people have died in just four days, including from field executions and clashes between Druze fighters, Bedouin tribes, and Syrian forces.

In a strong show of unity, twelve Arab nations — including Saudi Arabia, Jordan, and Egypt — released a joint statement supporting Syria’s sovereignty and rejecting any foreign interference. They also welcomed the ceasefire in Sweida and urged all sides to honor the agreement to preserve national unity. Turkish President Erdogan also condemned Israel’s actions, accusing it of sabotaging the ceasefire for political gains.

While the violence has slowed, the situation remains tense. Druze leader Sheikh Hikmat al-Hajari has called for restraint, asking his followers not to target peaceful Bedouin tribes. As regional and international efforts continue, all eyes remain on the ground to see whether the fragile calm can hold.