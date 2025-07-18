White house denies reports of Trump’s visit to Pakistan

The White House has officially denied recent media claims suggesting that U.S. President Donald Trump plans to visit Pakistan later this year. A senior White House official confirmed that “a trip to Pakistan has not been scheduled at this time,” putting an end to circulating rumors. This clarification comes after several Pakistani news channels earlier reported that Trump might visit Islamabad in September before heading to India.

However, those television reports were later withdrawn, as no official confirmation followed. Pakistan’s Foreign Office also stated it had no knowledge of any upcoming presidential visit. “We have no information about this matter,” said spokesperson Shafqat Ali Khan, while addressing the media. This has further validated the White House’s dismissal of the reports as speculation.

Instead, President Trump’s confirmed travel plans include a visit to Scotland from July 25 to July 29. During this trip, he will meet UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer to discuss trade matters. White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said the president will visit both Turnberry and Aberdeen and finalize details of a “great trade deal” with the United Kingdom.

In addition to this, President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump are scheduled for a second state visit to the United Kingdom later this year. From September 17 to 19, they will meet King Charles III at Windsor Castle. This rare second official visit underscores the strengthening diplomatic ties between Washington and London.

It is important to note that the last time a U.S. President visited Pakistan was in 2006, when George W. Bush made a historic trip to Islamabad. Since then, no sitting U.S. President has visited the country, despite frequent military and diplomatic engagements. Even during last month’s meeting with Pakistan’s Army Chief Field Marshal Asim Munir at the White House, no such travel plan was announced.

For now, all attention remains focused on President Trump’s upcoming visits to Europe. While diplomatic ties with Pakistan remain intact, an official visit by a U.S. President to Islamabad does not appear to be on the agenda anytime soon.