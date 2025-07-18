Over 60 killed as calamitous rains wreak havoc in Punjab

Pakistan Army has deployed helicopters as Punjab declared a state of emergency following heavy rains and widespread flooding that claimed at least 63 lives in the past 24 hours, according to the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA).

According to the NDMA, army helicopters have been dispatched to rescue people stranded by floodwaters in Rawalpindi, Chakwal, and other affected areas.

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz announced an emergency in multiple districts, including Rawalpindi and Chakwal, due to the deteriorating weather conditions.

In a post on X, she said: “An emergency has been declared in various areas of Punjab due to unprecedented stormy rains and flooding. Government institutions are working with zeal and utmost effort.”

The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) reported that 63 people lost their lives and 290 were injured in the last 24 hours. Since the start of the monsoon season on June 26, the death toll in Punjab has reached 103, with 393 injured.

The recent downpours have triggered severe flooding and building collapses across various regions, with most fatalities resulting from the collapse of weak roofs in vulnerable homes.

In the last 24 hours alone, 63 fatalities have been reported, with 290 people injured. The deaths include 15 in Lahore, 9 in Faisalabad, 5 in Sahiwal, 3 in Pakpattan, and 9 in Okara.

The provincial government has mobilised all relevant departments, including district administrations, police, and Rescue 1122, to respond to the crisis.

Boats, ambulances, helicopters, and specialised rescue vehicles have been deployed to flood-affected areas where road access is blocked.

Compensation will be provided to the families of the deceased by the provincial government’s relief policy.

Rescue 1122 continues to operate under extreme conditions, with many roads submerged and communication lines disrupted. Field hospitals and emergency medical teams remain on high alert.

Public hospitals across Punjab have been placed on standby, with 24/7 control rooms set up to manage flood response operations.

Traffic police have been instructed to arrange alternative routes, and the public has been advised to avoid canals, rivers, low-lying areas, and unnecessary travel.

Meanwhile, the water level in Nullah Leh is rising and currently measures approximately 21 feet at Katarian and 20 feet at Gawalmandi.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department, over 230 mm of rain has fallen in the twin cities, a spokesman for WASA Rawalpindi said.

Due to weather conditions, the Deputy Commissioner declared a one-day holiday in the Rawalpindi District and advised residents to stay indoors unless necessary.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department reported rainfall measurements of 132 mm at Saidpur Village, 164 mm at Golra (near E-11), 185 mm at Bokra (CTTI I-12), 152 mm at PMD (H-8/2) in Islamabad, and 158 mm at Shamsabad (RAMC).

In Rawalpindi, 235 mm was recorded at Katcheri (near Chaklala), 196 mm at Pirwadhai, 220 mm at Gawalmandi, and 200 mm at New Katarian.

The Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) deployed over 400 pumps to clear accumulated rainwater from roadways.

Waterlogging was reported along several sections of Murree Road, particularly at Committee Chowk underpass, Murree Chowk, Banni Chowk, Jamia Masjid Road, Iqbal Road, and other key arteries, causing major traffic disruptions.

A WASA spokesperson stated that teams equipped with heavy machinery are working continuously to drain water from roads and low-lying areas.

The operation is being personally supervised by WASA Managing Director Saleem Ashraf.

The spokesperson added that Punjab Housing Minister Bilal Yasin and Secretary Housing Noorul Amin Mengal are in constant contact with the Managing Director to monitor drainage efforts.

Emergency response teams, including Rescue 1122, are engaged in clearing debris and restoring access in major cities.

Further intermittent rain is forecast over the next 12 to 20 hours, though a reduction in intensity is expected.

However, thunderstorms and strong winds remain likely in Islamabad, Pothohar, upper Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, and parts of Balochistan and central and southern Punjab.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has urged the public to cooperate with authorities, follow safety guidelines, and avoid high-risk areas to prevent further loss of life.

She appealed to residents to observe official instructions, comply with evacuation orders, and take all necessary precautions.

Emergency services remain on high alert, working around the clock to mitigate the impact of the ongoing floods.

Heavy monsoon rains lashed Chakwal and nearby areas, dropping a record 470mm in 24 hours and triggering floods after dam breaches, leaving at least four dead and several injured. Over 400mm fell in just 10 hours, described as a cloudburst by the Meteorological Department and PDMA.