Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, in her message on the social networking website ‘X’, said that the courage, swift action and selfless service of Jhelum Police to save 400 people trapped in the flood is commendable. Jhelum Police is truly heroic. She said that Jhelum Police stood firm in the face of danger and became hope for countless people. She said, “I thank Jhelum Police from the bottom of my heart for their tireless service and becoming the real protectors of our community.”