Pakistan, EU agree to bolster counter-terror cooperation

Pakistan and the European Union (EU) on Thursday agreed on bolstering cooperation in security and counter-terrorism among other sectors during a bilateral dialogue, according to a press release issued by the Foreign Office (FO).

EU Ambassador to Pakistan Dr Riina Kionka in March had announced that European companies recognised Pakistan as a potential business destination and were exploring new avenues for economic partnership.

The EU is Pakistan’s secondlargest trading partner, with the GSP+ status allowing the country to enjoy duty-free or minimum duty on European exports.

According to the press release, Pakistan and the EU held their 10th Political Dialogue in Brussels and discussed key regional and international issues, including multilateral cooperation. Both sides agreed to deepen dialogue and discussions on security during the event.

“The EU and Pakistan reaffirmed their commitment to the implementation of the Strategic Engagement Plan (SEP) signed in 2019,” the FO stated. “Both sides aim to further deepen cooperation in all areas covered under the SEP.”

Additionally, both sides agreed to continue close engagement under the GSP+ framework. They also acknowledged meaningful cooperation on various aspects of migration, with the third Comprehensive M\igration and Mobility Dialogue slated for later in 2025, the FO stated.

According to the FO, the EU and Pakistan acknowledged the importance of multifaceted cooperation on security matters, including counter-terrorism and counter-narcotics.

“They condemned all forms of terrorism,” the press release read. “Both sides agreed on the need for efforts based on dialogue and diplomacy in order to solve contentious issues and underscored the importance of upholding international law and the sanctity of international agreements [and] treaties.”

The FO stated that both sides also exchanged views on the situation in Ukraine and Indian-occupied Kashmir and stressed the need to pursue peaceful solutions to conflicts, in respect of the principles of international law and the UN Charter.

“They agreed on the urgent need to improve the humanitarian situation in Gaza,” the statement read. “Both sides called for the resumption of a ceasefire and expressed support for initiatives that contribute to a just, lasting and comprehensive peace in Palestine, in accordance with the two-state solution.”

Pakistan and the EU reaffirmed their aspiration to convene the 7th Strategic Dialogue in 2025 to strengthen Pakistan-EU cooperation. According to the FO, they agreed to hold the next Political Dialogue meeting in Islamabad next year.

Foreign Secretary Amna Baloch led Pakistan’s delegation, while the EU delegation was headed by Olof Skoog, Deputy Secretary General of the European External Action Service.

The EU is not the only Western power with whom Pakistan has experienced improved relations.

US-Pakistan relations saw a major boost when US President Donald Trump hosted Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Asim Munir at the White House last month in an unprecedented meeting.

During the meeting, Trump “lauded Pakistan’s ongoing efforts for regional peace and stability, and appreciated the robust counterterrorism cooperation between the two states”, a statement from the Inter-Services Public Relations said.